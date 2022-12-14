Our pictures of this duo are not great, this week. But, you never know what little detail may lead to an arrest and a holiday payday, for you. "The suspects that we will see broke into several vehicles," said Chattanooga Police Sgt. Victor Miller. "And what stands out about it is, all the vehicles they broke into were Hondas."
That is an odd clue, but one we will go with. On a November day at the Enterprise South Nature Park, the duo who appear to be a male and a female started working the parking lot. "And the victims were walking through the nature trail and left some of their items, including debit cards, in the vehicles when they were walking," said Sgt. Miller.
Our couple with the apparent strange affinity for the multinational conglomerate based in Tokyo took advantage. "They quickly took those debit cards," Miller continued. "They went to the Sam's Club and started racking up bills on those debit cards."
Again, we do not have great photos of the two, but, pay particular attention to their accessories. "Look at suspects purse, the clothing that she's wearing," Sgt. Miller added. "And then also, the other subject that appears to be a male, also has a sling bag. They probably use those on a regular basis."
They are working together. If you do not recognize them individually, do they look familiar as a couple? "Maybe they talked about it," Miller postulated. "Maybe they talked about 'we went hiking at the nature trail then, all of a sudden, came with a bunch of electronics, or whatever it was."
"If these pictures ring a bell, call in to Crime Stoppers. We have up to $1,000 for your good information. "If you don't want to call in, we also have mobile apps," Sgt. Miller said. "You can go to our website, Facebook, things like that, to do it on your mobile device, as well."
The Crime Stoppers hotline is manned 24/7 and we will never ask for your name. The Hamilton County Park Rangers are working this case and your information will be passed along to them. Call: 698-3333.