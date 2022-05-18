A string of car break-ins at Signal Point has police seeking your help.
Back in March, some people returned from relaxing nature hikes to find their cars had been broken into, any valuables stolen, and in some cases, their credit cards already used.
"We've had a few break-ins at Signal Point," said Signal Mountain Police Det. Jennifer Sullivan, "and we're trying to do the best that we can to have extra patrols, out there."
Their best can include your help identifying some suspects they have tracked down thanks to store surveillance cameras. They got their first look when one of the victim's credit cards was used.
"Walmart was able to get camera footage of people using the credit card and the car that they drove away in," Det. Sullivan said.
The suspect looks to be female, maybe mid-40s, and between 5'6". But, there is something else that sets her apart. Of all things, a quote from Alice in Wonderland.
"She has a spade tattoo," Sullivan explained. "I believe that it says 'we are all mad, here.' She has another the tattoo on her arm and brown hair."
There was another female and another male who were reportedly hanging around with this suspect, but the pictures are of no use.
"The other two had masks on," Sullivan continued, and so we have no idea what they look like."
The vehicle, though, was visible there is some detail you can hopefully link to the woman with the spade tattoo.
"There is a maroon Ford Taurus; older model," said Det. Sullivan. "The roof looks like it's a little rusted off."
We have up to $1,000 Crime Stoppers reward cash if you can I.D. her, her tattoos, her car, or her accomplices. She will never know you provided the tip and things will quiet down, again, at Signal Point.
"We would just like to get them stopped, if possible," Det. Sullivan said.
Any of this ring a bell with you? Call Crime Stoppers: 698-3333
That line is manned 24/7 and we will never ask you for your name.