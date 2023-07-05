We hope our suspect does not have a smoking habit that led him to this particular crime. Regardless, we have a good picture to help track him down and get you paid.
"On Saturday morning, just after 4 o'clock in the morning, a business on Rossville Boulevard was burglarized," Chattanooga Police Sgt. Victor Miller explained. Even at that early hour, the burglar did not try to quietly gain entry. "The suspect walks up to this corner market, starts kicking the front door until it breaks, enters into the business, and immediately goes behind the counter," he added.
Police say the investigation after the crime revealed this guy was looking for something he could quickly turn into cash. "The business owner came and indicated that several items were taken, including several cartons of cigarettes," Miller said.
A still shot that pulled from store surveillance video gives us a pretty good look at the suspect. "In the photo that you'll see is a black male that is wearing a gray hoodie and khakis," Sgt. Miller said. "It's a really good photo, so if you know who he is, you'll know immediately. Call in to Crime Stoppers. He'll never know that you called."
We like to give you as many clues as possible, but in this case, a getaway car is not in the equation. "We did not see any vehicles coming or leaving before or after this incident," Miller said. "So, likely he was on foot and likely, he lives in the area."
Back to the picture, it is pretty clear and we have up to $1,000 in reward cash waiting if you can help identify him. "Even if he's your friend or family member, he'll never know that you called," Sgt. Miller said. "Our Crime Stoppers call-center is available 24 hours a day."
He will never know you called because we will never ask for your name. Call Crime Stoppers at: 698-3333.