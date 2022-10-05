This is a case in which you do not have to know the suspect, personally, or even in passing. In this dangerous robbery, you could get in on solving this case if you just caught a glimpse of him as you drove by. Think back a couple of weeks. Investigators say our guy hit the Comtrust Federal Credit Union in the Hamilton Place Area and got away with a wad of cash.
"Most likely, you could've saw this person if you were in the area and you may not have known he just robbed a credit union," explained Chattanooga Police Sgt. Victor Miller. This was a Tuesday afternoon, along Gunbarrel Road. It is quite a busy spot as it was on September the 20th around 3:30PM. "A suspect walked into the bank and demanded money," he continued. "Before he made that demand, he also pulled out a weapon and pointed it at the clerk and told her, 'hey, this is a robbery give me all of your money.'"
You can see the suspect in surveillance video and pictures provided from both inside and outside the bank. "Appears to be a white male," said Miller. "He's wearing khaki pants and a white shirt and a jacket and a hat. He's trying to conceal his identity, as you can see in the video and in the photos."
The teller complied, as she should have, and once the suspect got what he had come for, he ran, most likely to a waiting vehicle. This is where you can help, even if you do not know the suspect. "Maybe you were in the area and you saw that he got into a certain vehicle," Sgt. Miller said. "Maybe he ran to a parking lot, nearby, and got into a vehicle and you saw that part."
We have up to $1,000 reward cash waiting. "Call in and provide that information," Miller added. "We'll try to go to that business and see if we can find more videos of the suspect and identify where he was going and, potentially, what vehicle he got in."
If any of the pictures or video ring a bell, if they stir even the faintest memory, call Crime Stoppers at 698-3333.
He will never know you were involved because we will never ask for your name.