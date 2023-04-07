Detective Sergeant David Holloway told us about a rare crime committed in broad daylight. "Of course, we've not gotten any calls from the Golf and Country Club in forever for that," he said. "So, this is the first one in a while from that location."
It was the last Sunday in March when the thief struck. "The victims were eating lunch up at Signal Mountain Golf and Country Club and had a theft from their vehicle," Sgt. Holloway explained.
It was a big score. "Total cash and all, it was over $8,000," Holloway continued, "but $4,000 of it was off a credit card at the Best Buy on Gunbarrel Road."
It is from there we get a few images of the suspect. "She's a female," said Holloway. "She appears to be white, or Asian, or even Hispanic from what you can see in her mask. She has dark hair. You can see that in the pictures."
The female looks to be between 5'3" and 5'5" and likely working alone. There is good news. "There was no aggravation in the entry, so no, we do not believe they are aggressive or danger to the community, at all," Sgt. Holloway said.
Here is a chance for you study the photos and, should you recognize the suspect, to do your civic duty and help get a criminal off the street. We have up to $1,000 available for your good tip, and you will maintain your anonymity. "It doesn't matter the money they took, it matters that they were violated," Det. Sgt. Holloway said. "Sometimes you can't recover that dollar, or you can't recover that car, but it's about bringing that person to justice for doing the crime."
If you know, or think you know who our suspect is, we want to hear from you. Call Crime Stoppers: 698-3333. That line is manned 24/7 and we will never ask for your name.