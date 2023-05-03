Brainerd High School will reopen as normal Thursday after a hoax call that sent a sea of blue and red lights to the school Wednesday.
The call came in around 11:15 Wednesday morning about six students being shot in the school. But police quickly determined it was a fake call, one of at least 14 across Tennessee Wednesday.
“Obviously, this is the worst phone call that a parent can receive," said Captain Spencer Daniels of the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office. "That their child might be in danger in a school.”
Police said it was what's known as a 'SWATting' call, a fake police call to illicit an emergency response from officers.
And it worked. Dozens of cars showed up at Brainerd High School.
Video sent to Local 3 News by a freshman at the school showed officers charging into classrooms with guns.
Here’s a look from inside Brainerd High School during this morning’s lockdown.This was sent to us by a freshman at the school.AGAIN - there was no actual threat in the school. No shooter. No injuries. @Local3News pic.twitter.com/aH1W2e6Kgi— Liam Collins (@LiamLocal3) May 3, 2023
“We prepare for this all the time," said Chattanooga Police Chief Celeste Murphy. "Multiple agencies being able to come in enough to be able to coordinate the way we did shows not only that our training works, but that our collaboration works as well.”
The call sent dozens of parents to the school to wait to be reunited with their children.
"There's so much shooting going on now in these schools," said Marlene Williams, whose grandson Ethan Duckett was inside the school during the lockdown. "Your children are not safe anymore. They’re not. There’s no safety for your kids.”
By early afternoon, the campus was cleared. Williams said the response from the district and the police gave her confidence should something like this happen again.
"They will do their job and kids are going to be safe," she said. "And if they don’t, they can come back next week.”