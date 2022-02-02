COVID-19 testing is more in-demand than ever, and now a local school system in Georgia will offer it on site for students and staff.
Dalton Public Schools will be among the first in the state to do so.
Officials stress that registering for onsite COVID-19 testing at Dalton Public Schools is optional-never mandatory.
The Georgia Department of Health partnered with Mako Medical to offer free COVID testing across the state.
"Our school nurses, Bliss Jones, who works at Dalton High School made me aware,” said Mendy Woods the Chief of human resources for Dalton Public Schools. "We've been in a significant spike, but that is not what has driven the interest in the program we just want our families to have it available to them if they need it.”
She said they’ve been working on submitting materials for the free onsite COVID testing.
This included a survey that indicated 70-80 percent of respondents (parents and staff) would opt-in since this isn’t mandatory.
Once their submission is approved, all ten Dalton City Schools will be eligible to participate.
"Testing can be difficult to find, especially right now. It can be difficult for families to get off of work to take their children, and we wanted to make it easy and accessible to anyone that wanted it,” said Woods.
This reduces barriers for families to get tested, she said.
"Access, we have our students (they) are about 75 plus percent are Hispanic. We didn't want there to be any language barriers,” she said, “We didn't know if maybe some of our families didn't know where to get it, we certainly didn't want cost to be a barrier."
The CDC states regular COVID testing can prevent the spread of COVID-19 and also allow schools to continue in school learning.
Woods said they would be offering testing once or twice a week, but the details are still being ironed out.
She also said no school ID is required, and the online registration is now open for participants to sign up.
"There's no cost to the district to do it, so it was a no brainer,” said Woods.
She is waiting to hear from Mako as to when the testing can begin.
To opt in and register you can click on this
It will take you to their Facebook page, and if you scroll down there are a variety of links for each district offering consent forms to give your student the option to be tested.