A federal complaint related to the evictions at The Budgetel Inn & Suites will be back in court on Friday.
The complaints include accusations of illegal seizures by East Ridge city and Hamilton County leaders from the evictions last year.
The Hamilton County Attorney's Office asked to be removed from that lawsuit, saying they would ask for fees to be paid by plaintiffs if they were not.
"If you choose not to do so, we will have no recourse but to file a motion for sanctions," Hamilton County Attorney Rheubin Taylor wrote in a letter to Robin Flores, who is representing someone who used to live at the motel in federal court.
Taylor said Hamilton County Sheriff's Deputies were not intimately involved in the evictions, despite court filings claiming they were.
Representatives from the Hamilton County District Attorney's Office, East Ridge Police Department, Codes, Fire, EMS, Hamilton County Department of Education, and Hamilton County Sheriff's Office were all present on the day of the evictions, according to a deposition by Assistant East Ridge Police Chief Josh Creel. Creel also said the officers divided into four groups when they gave residents a four-hour notice to leave the property.
"When we arrived, the front doors to the lobby, the interior doors to the lobby, were locked with a bicycle chain lock," Creel said, according to the deposition.
Creel then testified the lock was removed once officers ordered owners to do so.
"We have the poorest people in this city paying the most out for rent right now," said Christy Chapman, director of The Rec Project. "And it's not feasible."
Chapman's organization is working with 42 kids who used to live in the Budgetel before the eviction. That accounts for almost all of her kids using her after-school program, she said.
"These are some desperate situations still for these people," she said. "People have lost sight of that since the holidays had passed. These people still need help."
At least three families connected to the organization have received permanent housing since the evictions, according to Chapman. The organization have also increased food distributions from once a week to four times a week since the evictions.
"It's just very very low options," Chapman said. "We've got canned soup. That's what our elderly are eating right now."
Judge Boyd Patterson will tour the Budgetel for a second time in mid-February, presenting his findings at a court hearing on February 27.