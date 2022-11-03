There are no failing scores to report this week, however one Bradley County restaurant nearly failed after dishes were not being fully cleaned.
The Cleveland Country Club Restaurant on Kyle Lane scored a 73.
According to the inspector, there were clear bottles of liquid not properly labeled at the grill.
Containers of food and to-go containers were being stored on the floor.
The inspector said food was not being thawed properly.
Food was being stored past the seven-day disposal date; the restaurant had to throw away 15 pounds of old food.
In order to prevent cross-contamination the inspector said the restaurant needs to move raw foods away from ready-to-eat foods.
The inspector saw utensils being stored dirty and dishes not being pre-scraped before being washed also being stored dirty.
Employees were seen drinking from improper cups and also improperly wearing jewelry.
If you have a question about a restaurant, hotel, pool or gym – call your local health department.
Hamilton County
- 98 Days Inn (Tiftonia) 3801 Cummings Highway Chattanooga, TN
- 98 Siskin Hospital 1 Siskin Plaza Chattanooga, TN
- 93 The Purple Daisy Picnic Café 4001 St Elmo Avenue Chattanooga, TN
- 95 Days Inn (Tiftonia) 3801 Cummings Highway Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Olive Garden #1104 2200 Hamilton Place Boulevard Chattanooga, TN
- 98 Chattanooga Marriott Downtown 2 Carter Plaza Chattanooga, TN
- 94 Taziki’s 2020 Gunbarrel Road Suite 120 Chattanooga, TN
- 97 El Meson 2204 Hamilton Place Boulevard Chattanooga, TN (Follow-Up)
- 100 St. Nicholas School 7525 Min Tom Road Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Staybridge Suites 1300 Carter Street Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Jersey’s Mike’s 5975 Elementary Way Suite 103 Ooltewah, TN
- 100 Little Caesars #17 4632 Highway 58 Chattanooga, TN
- 97 Baylor School 171 Baylor School Road Chattanooga, TN
- 91 Puckett’s Chattanooga 2 West Aquarium Way Chattanooga, TN
- 99 Baylor School 171 Baylor School 171 Baylor School Road Chattanooga, TN (Follow-Up)
- 100 41 Tattoo 515 Airport Road Suite 104 Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Hilton Garden Inn 311 Chestnut Street Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Lakeshore Grille 3600 Lake Resort Terrace Suite 300 Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Battle Academy 1601 Market Street Chattanooga, TN (Follow-Up)
- 98 Waffle House #661 8912 Old Lee Highway Ooltewah, TN (Follow-Up)
- 100 First Steps Christian Daycare 2633 Glass Street Chattanooga, TN
- 97 Mery’s Restaurant 713 Mountain Creek Road Chattanooga, TN
- 98 Choo Choo Dive Center 3739 Powers Court Chattanooga, TN
- 93 Cajun Oasis 2100 Hamilton Place Boulevard Unit 302 Chattanooga, TN
- 99 Cracker Barrel #102 2346 Shallowford Village Drive Chattanooga, TN
- 99 Lynn’s Playpen 2008 Dodson Avenue Chattanooga, TN
- 93 Giardino 2503 Westside Drive Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Taqueria Marquense (Mobile) 2110 E Main Street Chattanooga, TN
- 87 American Legion Post #95 3329 Ringgold Road Chattanooga, TN
- 98 Waffle House #661 8912 Old Lee Highway Ooltewah, TN (Follow-Up)
- 92 Tacos y Tortas Don Bento 6312 Bonny Oaks Drive Suite C Chattanooga, TN (Follow-Up)
- 99 Lynn’s Playpen II 2004 Dodson Avenue Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Girl’s Preparatory School 205 Island Avenue Chattanooga, TN
- 89 Fuji Steak & Sushi 2207 Overnite Drive Chattanooga, TN
- 96 Boyd Buchanan School 4626 Bonnieway Drive Chattanooga, TN (Follow-Up)
- 100 Boneyard (Mobile) 26 Station Street Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Crash Pad 29 Johnson Street Chattanooga, TN
- 96 Choo-Choo BBQ Smokehouse 9070 Highway 58 Harrison, TN
- 97 La Santa Corp (Lounge) 551 River Street Chattanooga, TN
- 90 Waffle House #713 6007 Shallowford Road Chattanooga, TN
- 96 La Santa Corp 551 River Street Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Holiday Inn Express 6274 Artesian Circle Ooltewah, TN
- 99 Edley’s BBQ 205 Manufacturer’s Road Suite 110 Chattanooga, TN
- 82 Fernandos 5308 Ringgold Road Chattanooga, TN
- 99 Krystal CHN004 307 Cherokee Boulevard Chattanooga, TN
- 99 Sunnyside Cup 617 Signal Mountain Road Chattanooga, TN
- 100 First Watch 1825 Gunbarrel Road Suite 100 Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Real Roots Café 607 N Market Street Suite 103 Chattanooga, TN
- 94 Bojangles #92 4152 Ringgold Road Chattanooga, TN (Follow-Up)
- 97 DQ Grill & Chill 633 Camp Jordan Parkway Chattanooga, TN
- 91 Washington Alternative School 4302 Bonny Oaks Drive Chattanooga, TN
- 97 Chili’s Grill & Bar #846 408 Market Street Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Common House 1517 Mitchell Avenue Chattanooga, TN
- 96 Grand China 3815 Dayton Boulevard Chattanooga, TN
- 97 Forbidden City 2273 Gunbarrel Road Chattanooga, TN
- 93 Mi Casita 3029 Rossville Boulevard Chattanooga, TN (Follow-Up)
- 98 Easy Bistro & Bar Kitchen 801 Chestnut Street Chattanooga, TN
- 97 Alimentari Cafe & Market 841 Chestnut Street Chattanooga, TN
- 99 Common House 1517 Mitchell Avenue Chattanooga, TN (Follow-Up)
- 98 Shuford’s Smokehouse 924 Signal Mountain Road Chattanooga, TN
- 97 Lillie Mae’s Place 4712 Dayton Boulevard Chattanooga, TN (Follow-Up)
Bradley County
- 95 Lee University Cafeteria 1120 N Ocoee Street Cleveland, TN
- 100 Pupuseria y Taqueria Sion Mobile Unit 4696 Meadow Avenue SW Cleveland, TN
- 96 Guckenheimer @ Mars – CLV 3500 Peerless Road Cleveland, TN (Follow-Up)
- 100 The Learning Cottage Kitchen at TCPS 4100 Stephens Road NE Cleveland, TN
- 96 Captain D’s 303 APD 40 SE Cleveland, TN (Follow-Up)
- 99 Quik Burger 4 2197 S Lee Highway Cleveland, TN
- 96 B&B Marina Restaurant 117 Marina Drive NW Charleston, TN (Follow-Up)
- 99 Tina’s Tummy Yummy’s 1003 S Lee Highway Cleveland, TN
- 100 Foundation Station Kitchen 225 Michigan Avenue School Road Cleveland, TN (Follow-Up)
- 95 Pupuseria Marelyn #2 3375 Waterlevel Highway Cleveland, TN (Follow-Up)
- 95 Little Caesar’s 867 Ketih Street Cleveland, TN (Follow-Up)
- 73 Cleveland Country Club Restaurant 345 Kyle Lane Cleveland, TN
- 93 19th Hole Restaurant 345 Kyle Lane Cleveland, TN
- 93 The Lunch Box Mobile Unit 2298 Keith Street NW Cleveland, TN (Follow-Up)
- 100 B and B Campground 117 Marina Drive Charleston, TN
- 92 Cleveland Country Club Lounge Bar 345 Kyle Lane Cleveland, TN
- 90 Burrito Xpress 525 Inman Street W Cleveland, TN (Follow-Up)
- 99 Lee University Chick-Fil-A 1120 N Ocoee Street Cleveland, TN (Follow-Up)
- 91 Lincoln Inn & Swiss House 2589 Georgetown Road NW Cleveland, TN (Follow-Up)
- 92 Hardees – Paul Huff 110 Bernham Drive NW Cleveland, TN (Follow-Up)
- 98 Firehouse #315 201 Keith Street SW Suite 18 Cleveland, TN (Follow-Up)
- 94 BPOE Lodge 1944 Restaurant 235 NE 2nd Street Cleveland, TN (Follow-Up)
- 97 Quality Inn Breakfast 153 James Asbury Drive Cleveland, TN (Follow-Up)
- 78 Bojangles 1410 25th Street NW Cleveland, TN
Catoosa County
- 99 Burger King (Alabama Highway) #25833 5865 Alabama Highway Ringgold, GA
- 96 Jersey Mike’s Subs 1409 Dietz Road Suite B2 Fort Oglethorpe, GA
- 90 Cook Out 920 Battlefield Parkway Fort Oglethorpe, GA
- 100 Sanctuary 4097 Cloud Springs Road Ringgold, GA
Dade County
- 100 Wildwood Lifestyle Center 435 Lifestyle Lane P.O. Box 129 Wildwood, GA
- 96 Subway (Pilot Travel Center) 650 Highway 299 Wildwood, GA
- 100 Wildwood Lifestyle Center Dorm Cafeteria 435 Lifestyle Lane P.O. Box 129 Wildwood, GA
- 93 Thrive Assisted Living & Memory Care 37 Brock Drive Lookout Mountain, GA
Murray County
- 90 Sierra’s Mexican Restaurant 500 S Third Avenue Chatsworth, GA
- 100 Pizza Hut 430 US Highway 411 South Chatsworth, GA
Walker County
- 88 Station House-Chaisimple LLC 123 N Chattanooga Street LaFayette, GA
- 96 LaFayette Health Care 205 Road Runner Boulevard LaFayette, GA
- 92 Pizza Hut of LaFayette #37593 405 N Main Street P.O. Box 782165 LaFayette, GA
- 100 Grandview 1301 Patten Road Lookout Mountain, GA
- 100 Vittles 505 W 9th Street Chickamauga, GA
- 99 The Groovy Gourmet 110 Gordon Street Chickamauga, GA
- 96 Krystal 2354 N Main Street LaFayette, GA
- 100 Wendy’s 399 N Main Street LaFayette, GA
Whitfield County
- 91 Western Sizzlin Steakhouse 501 Legion Drive Dalton, GA
- 100 Beaverdale Elementary School 9196 Highway 2 Dalton, GA
- 91 Taqueria El Rey #2 1215 N Thornton Avenue Dalton, GA
- 100 Dawnville Elementary School 1380 Dawnville Road NE Dalton, GA
- 99 Papa’s Pizza to Go 1509 Danwville Road Dalton, GA