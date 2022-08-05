Coty Wamp won the Hamilton County District Attorney's race Thursday night, with just over 8,000 more votes than her opponent John Allen Brooks.
We spoke with Wamp at the watch party Thursday night. She says the results show the county is ready for younger leadership.
She also pointed out she is the first female DA in the county. We asked Wamp about her plans as the new DA starting September 1st.
She says she plans to completely restructure how the office operates, what its priorities are, and it all starts with new leadership.
"We are going to re-prioritize as far as recourses, I've already decided there are several positions in the office we are going to get rid of, so that we can prioritize violent crimes, our fentanyl and heroin drug dealers and child sex abuse cases," said Wamp.