On Sunday, the Cookie Jar Café, a staple piece of the Dunlap community suffered severe fire damage
The owner told Local 3 an electrical fire caused the fire to happen.
A bad outlet started the fire burning the majority of the upstairs portion of the restaurant.
Sue Ann Lockhart - the owner of Cookie Jar Café said as bad as the fire was it did not destroy everything.
“We have extensive water and smoke damage in the bottom. Most of our cookie jars are salvageable, which I know a lot of our customers are curious about that. Most of them are salvageable, we did lose a few. We are going to be able to salvage most of our equipment,” Lockhart said.
Lockhart was on vacation with her husband in Panama Beach, Florida when they were notified about the Sunday morning fire.
She said they immediately packed up, hit the road, and headed right for the restaurant.
“Pulling up, it was almost like watching my best friend of 21 years go up in smoke, it was very difficult,” Lockhart said.
She says the fire is a major setback for the Cookie Jar Café.
Lockhart will spend the next six months to a year figuring out the plans for the nearly 21-year-old restaurant.
“We are deciding on whether to completely rebuild or to not come back at all. Those are our two decisions that we are weighing on,” Lockhart said.
She said she will miss her customers while that decision is made.
“We have had such a huge community support. I feel like everyone looks at the Cookie Jar as their grandmother's house. People come to visit to hangout and just relax a little bit,” Lockhart said.
Lockhart said most of her employees will be in need of employment in the next few weeks.
Information on how other employers can contact Lockhart by messaging the Cookie Jar Café Facebook page or emailing Salockhart81@gmail.com
Lockhart is not looking for any money from the community, just prayers as they figure out the next steps for the Cookie Jar Café.