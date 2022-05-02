The District 8 Hamilton County Commission race has taken a turn, after candidate, Mike Chauncey was called out for some controversial Facebook comments.
It was a heated discussion when a local resident brought up Mike Chauncey's former voting habits in the East Ridge Concerned Citizen's Facebook group.
A resident made a comment about Chauncey voting to raise property taxes by twenty-eight percent in 2021.
Local 3 News reached out to Chauncey for a comment and he directed us to his campaign Facebook page with the following statement:
"Folks, as some of you might have heard, I recently had a social media conversation with a resident where I said some harsh things. If any of you know him, who is known to get under people's skin, you might not blame me. Still, I shouldn't have let that happen and taken the higher road - even if I did feel it was getting personal. My apologies and I will move on from this. Sincerely, Mike Chauncey."
His opponent in the race Tucker McClendon, Chairman of the school board, sent a release denouncing his opponents online actions.
McClendon said he was surprised to see this correspondence in screenshots when he woke up Saturday morning.
"I was surprised when I saw just the level of profanity...aimed at someone that disagreed with my opponent it's shocking like I said, elected officials are supposed to be held to a higher standard and that's what I go everyday as someone that represents District 8 now um, you know, I wake up everyday knowing I represent the people that live in district 8 and I take that very seriously." Tucker McClendon said.
The poles are open tomorrow May 3rd, 8AM to 8PM.