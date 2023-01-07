Our local conversation celebrity, Cash Daniels started his first river clean up of the year Saturday.
We joined the inspiring teen out at Harrison Bay Park. We also spoke to a few people who were motivated by Cash to make Chattanooga a cleaner place to live.
"We got so much trash here, and all that trash will harm animals, and that's why we do it, to protect the animals," said Cash.
Cash tells us he likes to focus on cleaning up rivers because 80% of all ocean trash comes from rivers.
With the help from park rangers, his parents and friends, Cash is working to stop litter and debris from ever polluting our oceans.
"Today is going really well, we have a good amount of people here, I think we can get a lot of trash, we got a bunch of tires," said Cash.
Cash's passion for protecting wildlife and being a good steward towards the earth has rubbed off on his friends as well.
"It helps the environment and it keeps the waters clean and the land clean and keeps the animals safe," said Cash's friend, Evan Hockenberry
Tennessee State Representative, Greg Vital also threw a pair of gloves on and got dirty helping clean up Harrison Bay Park.
He says our state parks and rivers are a vital recourse for the state and it's important for us to do our part to maintain them. He encourages the youth to follow in Cash's footsteps.
"And one person does make a difference, so find that thing your passionate about, whether is community involvement, whether is littler, volunteerism, and get involved in your community," said Vital.
Cash says he will be busy for the rest of the year.
If you're interested in joining the cause, you can follow his Facebook, where he posts his next missions. Just click here.
"You're never to young or too old to make a difference, and if somebody says you can't do it.. go out there and prove them wrong," said Cash.