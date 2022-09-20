A local WWII veteran died while celebrating a milestone last week. We honored Gene South during our birthday salutes segment, even choosing him to win a Bojangles gift card for turning 100 but he died that morning.
His friends and family paid their respects to him on Tuesday at the Chattanooga Funeral Home Valley View Chapel.
The war hero's family and friends said his wish had been to make it to 100. He did it and showed his fighting spirit and resilience.
Friends and family said goodbye to a man who fought for his country at the funeral home.
"Kind, patient, humble, a hero," words to describe South by his cousin Traci South.
"He was a hero in more than one way," said the veteran's daughter Karen South in tears.
Gene South enlisted in the US Army in 1942, fought in the Battle of the Bulge and received six medals for his service in WWII. Karen said his time in combat lodged a shrapnel in his leg that lasted over the years.
"For him he never considered himself a hero," said Donna South, Karen's sister-in-law. "For him it was his job as a US citizen to defend the rights and the family and any other country and people."
He also became an honorary member of the American Legion 81 last year on his birthday , the American Legion Riders and the VFW Post.
Fellow American Legion Riders brought their motorcycles in support of South. He had requested 100 riders to be at his birthday party, and they instead showed up to his funeral and burial.
Dozens of others also came to honor South's life and legacy like his next door neighbors.
"He had five bronze stars. He was just an incredible man, just so humble," said Conley Mercer. South also touched the life of David Mercer.
"My grandfather died when I was two months old so he (South) kind of just filled that role," said David,"And living next door to him for twenty years it was just like having my granddaddy living right next door to me."
After the service police, the American Legion riders, family and friends escorted South to the Chattanooga National Cemetery where he was laid to rest.
"When daddy took his last breath, Jesus welcomed him home and said well done my good and faithful servant," said Karen.
South's family said he will be missed but they know he is in a better place.