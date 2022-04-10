Saturday evening, a softball team of wounded veterans played in Dalton against "The Show."
It is the second event in a series of games for veterans this week and Dalton Marine Corps League brought them here to give the veterans the gift of hope.
The combat veterans lost their limbs suffering trauma and said they cherish playing in the "USA Patriots" formerly known as the Wounded Warrior Amputee Softball team.
"Before I was injured I played almost every year whenever I wasn't deployed and after that I wasn't sure I would ever be able to play again, '' said Airforce veteran Reese Hines.
He played on the same day of his 11th anniversary of when he was severely injured by a blast in Afghanistan.
"The challenge of figuring out how to throw and also having monovision with one eye now," he said.
However, those challenges aren't stopping him and other war heroes on the team from picking up the bat and hitting a home run. Living true to their motto: "Serving beyond the uniform."
"We still don a uniform, it's not a military uniform, but we are able to put on a uniform and serve a mission showing that showing life without limbs isn't limitless,' said Hines.
The team was created to help wounded veterans heal on and off the field, both physically and emotionally.
"Joining the team was huge for my confidence, and being able to go out in the field and put on a uniform, share with people who experienced similar situations to m- having a traumatic injury and losing a limb-and facing the prospect of adapting to their new world," he said.
With the VA releasing data showing data showing veteran suicides are increasing, playing on this team might be a lifesaver for some.
"It's a leveling ground for us. But we are also a huge comfort system for each other. We are able to come out here and forget the day to day," said Hines. "A dual mission where it is veteran awareness and bringing that story to light, but we also have a kids campaign league that we fundraise and bring out kids who are amputees themselves. We teach them it's ok to be different, it's just how you approach it."
These strong men are an inspiration to us all. How they can carry on with a smile, show their athletic abilities competitively and move forward in life.
If you know an injured veteran who wants to apply to participate in these softball games or other games you can click on this link for the website.