Whitfield County Schools have updated their cell phone policy for High Schoolers and its announcement created a buzz in the community.
The updated policy bans phones and other communication devices from being used in classrooms as a means to prevent disruption.
The new policy would have students place their cellphones into individual clear pockets in hanging pocket organizers before class begins. They are allowed to use them between classes and at lunch.
"You can never tell when there is going to be a shooting and they may need to call someone you can just never tell," said Marlena Wilson, a concerned parent.
She was one of hundreds of concerned parents commenting on the Whitfield County Schools' Facebook post announcing the changes.
Several of those comments said they were worried about school safety amid school shootings making headlines.
"I'd be terrified to even get that phone call. Me as a parent," said Wilson.
The Whitfield County Schools Superintendent Dr. Mike Ewton said they have installed telephones in every classroom in case of emergencies like those.
He said the purpose of the policy change is to improve student learning and said in a statement: "Despite school rules that require phones to be put away during class, cell phones have become a major distraction in our classrooms."
"I can understand the whole having the phones out there in class, they aren't paying attention blah and blah, but I feel if them phones are in their book bags or they ain't got them out then them phones shouldn't be taken," responded Wilson.
We weren't able to get a parent who supported the change on camera, but several others on social media welcomed the new change. They said they trust the school system and students should follow the rules.
The rules of the school system online shows the consequence for not obeying the new change. According to the WCS Code of conduct consequences vary and are up to the administration. It can range from counseling to even suspension.
"A reconsideration should be in the ballfield as well because this is a really bad choice," said Wilson.
Superintendent Ewton said the changes will start on the first day of school- Friday August 5th.
We are still waiting to hear answers on laptop usage since texts can come through there if you have an iPhone, and smart watches that people use for health reasons.
Smart watches are among the communication devices banned during class.