The Sunbelt Bakery IRONMAN 70.3 North American Championship ceremonies had to be cut short because of expected severe weather. It was a decision made by Ironman and local city officials who said it was a safety precaution for athletes. However, the weather did not rain on the parade of the spirit of those who came to watch and participate.
According to Ironman officials, the race consisted of a 1.4 mile swim in the Tennessee River, a 56 mile bike ride from Chattanooga to Northwest Georgia, and a 13.1 mile run. In total, they said, the race had over 3,000 athletes competing.
Athlete Soren Jensen said he won 2nd place for the swim race in his age group. "Chattanooga is definitely a good course to do. It is one of the more forgiving, but also challenging courses," he said.
"I'm a little sunburned, a little beaten up, but definitely a cool opportunity," said his sister Karina who also competed.
"It doesn't matter if you finish first, last or in the middle, it's still amazing that you are getting out here and exercising and seeing what you are capable of," said Jensen.
That same attitude of competitiveness and willingness to go the distance inspired people in the community such as Harrell Bush. He captured the race on video.
"The way that people treat each other, inspire each other, uplift each other, and that is something that can really touch everybody and just be able to carry that same energy off into the world," he said.
Drew Wolff, the Ironman regional director, told me that is part of the reason they brought the race to the scenic city, besides that we have great outdoor places for sports.
"The community is so engaging that I think that's what makes it a great partnership between Ironman and Chattanooga," said Wolff.
"The biggest draw is the community, you are surrounded by a bunch of athletes that are committed to their sports," said Karina.
Wolff said that because of the weather, Ironman awards will be mailed to the athletes and slots for the Ironman world championship will be given virtually.