Walnut Avenue Mass shooting victim's great-great aunt shows strength and hope through gospel songs

A young girl was shot in the head in the Walnut Avenue mass shooting on May 28th, and now her great-great aunt is spreading the message of unity and love through music Thursday in the Chattanooga Corral Society concert series at the Second Presbyterian Church.
Tajuana Mitchell’s 15-year-old niece, Reagan Parris was shot but miraculously survived. Paris was one of six victims in the mass shootings, a pain that Mitchell is trying to alleviate through gospel songs and positivity.
"Spread the message of peace and love and harmony,” she said. “In lieu of some of the things that have been happening in our city. Our city has been plagued with violence."
Tajuana Mitchell’s niece was struck by a bullet in the mass shooting on the downtown side of the Walnut Street Bridge, landing her in Erlanger hospital.
"This child was a straight A student,” said Mitchell. "It just breaks my heart." The young girl also liked to walk the same bridge with her friends, but now she can barely move in her hospital bed-her family said.
"Her brain is swollen you know they have been going-they think she has had two different surgeries,” she Mitchell.
Mitchell did not falter during the interview, her sprit seemed unshaken. She attributed it the faith she had in God- a faith her and Reagan both shared- and the blessing that Reagan is still alive.
"Jesus said peace be still when I speak the storm stops,” said Mitchell.
She invites people to empower themselves through positive outlets, support systems, and music.
"A song could just turn the sadness into joy in just a twinkling of an eye,” said Mitchell.