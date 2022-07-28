A local veteran is angered after the senate failed to advance a bill that would provide healthcare to veterans impacted by burn pits.
A measure called the Honoring Our Promise To Address Comprehensive Toxics Act or "Pact" fell short of the 60 votes needed to pass the US Senate. Some blame the Republican senators who voted against it for not protecting veterans who have been exposed to toxic fumes from the pits used to burn waste overseas. It has been linked to illnesses like cancer.
"Angry, frustrated, can't believe it, what are they trying to do? Is it politics as usual?" asked Phil Garver. He is a veteran who served in the army in Vietnam.
He said he is shaken by the senate rejection of a bill to provide protection to some 3 and a half million combat veterans who suffer the effects of toxic fumes from burn pits.
"Tremendous insult. Don't care we are moving on, you are disposable that is what it says," said Garver.
The problem continues according to the Department of Veteran Affairs. They cite nearly 4 million post-9/11 veterans have suffered from exposure in Iraq, Afghanistan, and other overseas locations.
"I see it from one perspective and it's the human perspective and to me that should trump everything else," said Garver.
41 GOP Senators voted no including Tennessee Senator Marsha Blackburn and Bill Hagerty. Some cited language and funding issues. The legislation is estimated to cost more than 278 billion over ten years.
The spokesperson for Blackburn sent a statement that said:
"Senator Blackburn looks forward to continuing to support veterans through this bill and wants to ensure we are not providing false hope for those that have put their lives on the line to defend this county. "
Senator Hagerty did not respond yet for a comment on his vote.
Garver feels like legislators are playing politics when people need them the most.
"There is no doubt in my mind that is what I think," he said.
He is hoping for those who fought bravely for our country, legislators will come to a resolution.
"It's time to say hey let's take care of these young people who risk everything. Let's get this done," said Garver.
Now until when and if the bill passes, Garver is wondering how many veterans' lives will be cut short.