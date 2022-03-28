Students on UTC's Solar Decathlon team are receiving some major recognition for their work in a recent competition.
The team consists of students and faculty members from various departments such as chemical engineering, interior architecture and design, and engineering management.
The team placed in the top 10 for the Solar Decathlon, which is an international collegiate competition sponsored by the U.S. Department of Energy.
The goal of the competition is for college students to design and build energy efficient homes.
Team Leader Kaid Black said the team spent months designing an energy efficient home based in Chattanooga's St. Elmo community.
"I had no experience in any kind of engineering system that go into a house so it was interesting to sort of start from the very bottom, learn our way up to where we are now," Black said.
Sungwoo Yang, assistant professor in civil and chemical engineering, founded UTC's Solar Decathlon team in 2019.
"This is the very first year we made it this far," Yang said. "I'm so proud of the result."
Four students will travel with Yang to present the project at the decathlon conference in Golden, Colorado from April 22-24.
"It's very exciting to see all the new sustainable technologies they have over there in Colorado," Black said. "We're very much looking forward to it."
This is the first time UTC's Solar Decathlon team has made it this far in the competition.
"If we somehow win this design competition we look at the building competition in upcoming year, which would take at least two to three years," Yang said.
Regardless, Yang said he's proud of the team's work.
You can follow the team's journey by visiting UTC's College of Engineering and Computing Science's Instagram.