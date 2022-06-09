Amid an uproar from mass shootings, a gun control bill (Protecting our Kids Act) passed in the House on Wednesday with Georgia Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene voted no among 202 other Republicans. One of her constituents from Calhoun, Georgia hopes it's not passed in the Senate, standing for gun owner's rights and offering alternative solutions to gun violence.
The newly passed gun bill would include raising the age from 18-21 for the purchase of semi-automatic weapons and make it illegal to have a firearm stored where youth could easily access it.
"We already have an age limit of 18 to buy a rifle or shotgun, and 21 to buy a handgun," said Marty Carroll, the gun owner of Tactical Guns and Ammo. " I don't think those laws are going to help anything at all."
Carroll said he takes precautions already to make sure guns purchased at his shop don't fall into the wrong hands. "We do background checks with the ATF. If they tell me 'I have somebody I don't like' and throw those red flags up at me not going to sell them a firearm," he said.
He added the root of the problem lies not with the guns themselves, but with the people committing these crimes.
"Our problem is mental illness, drugs, discipline in the home, parents not involved in their children's life," he said.
He said after the mass shootings garnered national attention starting with the Uvalde, Texas brutality where innocent elementary children where murdered, people are buying guns even more now to feel safe.
He said he has seen a recent uptick in handgun sales after the shootings, and stricter gun laws aren't the answer. "That's not the answer because getting rid of guns, stopping people from having guns is a violation of our second amendment rights."
The Reverend Candace Worth with New Hope Presbyterian Church disagrees with Carroll.
"I don't think you can say it's people that kill people and not guns, people use guns to kill people," she said. She wants the bill to pass in the Senate for the better of the country and believes they aren't taking away gun owner's rights, but regulating them as you would with safety features in a car.
"Having those safety things in place saves lives," she said.
On the republican side, the gun bill needs at least 10 votes to pass in the Senate next.