A dog-lover event has made a comeback to the Scenic City ahead of Cinco De Mayo.
It's a celebration that is held in several different states annually by different organizations, but here in Chattanooga Hit 96 brought "The Running of the Chihuahuas" event to the community 13 years ago. However, it had been in a two year hiatus because of the pandemic. With COVID restrictions lifted in Chattanooga, Saturday was the perfect day to bring this tradition back.
According to Hit 96, around 155 dogs were able to race and there were countless more dogs wagging their furry tails around the First Horizon Pavilion.
There were food vendors, music and a variety of showcasing for the dogs who came by-purebred chihuahua or not.
The event began with guest judges deliberating on who the best dressed dog was there, which happened to be two poodles dyed in red and blue to mimic Dr. Seus' Thing one and Thing two characters. "We come to support all the dogs," said Cindy Olive, their owner.
Then get ready, set, go! The races began for our four legged friends, mostly chihuahuas and some mixed breeds.
Hundreds of people cheered them on as they hit the finish line. It was a series of races to try to win prizes for their beloved owners.
"It's great, I didn't think there were going to be so many little dogs everywhere," said Angelina Cordos, a chihuahua pet owner.
She was dressed up with her partner Cary Hanson for Cinco De Mayo, sporting plastic mini sombreros.
Organizers said that it was important that the Mexican holiday was highlighted as it promoted diversity.
"We definitely include everybody because this has been a family friendly event for the last 13 years, and it's great to see everybody back out again after COVID," said Kevin Hayes, the Marketing Director for Hit 96 and organizer of the event.
"I see everybody in all the shades from the lightest to the darkest and that goes for the doggies too," said Cordos.
"It's so much fun because we missed this so much," said Olive.
The event ended with the final race, where returning champion "Little Big Butler" took first place.
Organizers said the owners of the dog who placed first received season passes to Dollywood, while second place received tickets to Dollywood.
"The opportunity to come back is amazing and I am very grateful for that," said Rebecca Butler, the owner of the Little Big.
Organizers said they want to do this event all over again next year.