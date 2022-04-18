The nonprofit, Net Resource Foundation, is looking for vendors for their Mother's Day Market on May 7.
The nonprofit is in need of clothing, jewelry, craft, and food vendors for the event.
Vendors who are interested can apply online on the Net Resource Foundation website. It is $35 to rent a vendor space.
All the proceeds from the market event will go to the Net Resource Foundation to fund their mission in bettering the South Chattanooga community.
Their Mother's Day Market is free for the public located at Westside Missionary Baptist Church from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m.
They will be following all CDC guidelines related to COVID-19.