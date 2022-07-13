"Hamilton County Democrats Care" will be collecting, sorting, and distributing toiletries and other items for the local homeless community through the Community Kitchen and Room in the Inn.
The summer project begin on Thursday at The Moxy Hotel in Chattanooga from 1 until 4 p.m.
The items that the Community Kitchen and Room in the Inn are the following:
- new underwear, socks and T-shirts
- soap and body wash
- toothbrushes and toothpaste
- mouthwash (without alcohol)
- shampoo and conditioner
- deodorant
- razors
- tissues
- feminine hygiene products
- canned food goods
Those who donate will receive a Democrats care coupon for a free drink at The Moxy Hotel's Up/Down Coffee Bar.
If you will to donate money visit https://secure.actblue.com/donate/hamcodemscare .