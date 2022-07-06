The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency have given Chattanooga $4.9 million to clean brownfields and turn them into economic opportunities.
According to the City of Chattanooga $500,000 of the funding will go toward analysis and $500,000 will go toward cleanup. The rest of the funding will go to Chattanooga's Revolving Loan Fund that offers low interest loans for cleaning brownfield sites.
The city says the cleanup grant will be used to clean up the abandoned rail corridor at 3225 Broad Street and to support community engagement activities.