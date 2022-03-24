A bill focused on improving roadside safety is heading to Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee's desk.
It's called the Hannah Eimers Memorial Tennessee Roadside Safety Hardware Act.
It comes nearly six years after 17-year-old Hannah Eimers' passed away in a car crash on Interstate 75 in McMinn County.
Her car hit a detected guardrail, which was designed to collapse on impact but it went through her car instead.
This law would require manufacturers of guardrails to undergo third-party testing.
"We have to have enforcement," Eimers said. "We have to enforce our rules and this is what will protect our travelers. This is what will protect our taxpayers."
He believes this would have made a difference for Hannah.
If signed by Gov. Lee, the law would take effect July 1, 2022.