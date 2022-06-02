Wednesday, a group of "gun-sense" activists filled with Tennessee faith leaders asked Governor Bill Lee to try to change state gun laws. The clergy's gun reform pleas come on the heels of the tragic Uvalde, Texas shooting and other recent mass shootings including here in Chattanooga, Tennessee where six kids were injured.
The clergy read and delivered a letter in Nashville that asked the Governor to "enact sensible gun laws" and also asked for a special session to be called to address gun violence.
Which they wrote would do five things:
(1) Repeal the Permitless Carry Law that went into effect July 1, 2021.
(2) Pass a Universal Background Check Law that closes the gun-show loophole.
(3) Call for a vote on SB1807 ("Red-Flag Law") that has been pending in the Senate
Judiciary Committee since June of 2020.3
(4) Ban semiautomatic assault weapons, armor-piercing ammunition, and high-capacity
cartridges.
(5) Form a committee that includes clergy from all faiths to work on common sense gun
control regulations.
"Very very smart common sense laws," said the reverend Brandon Gilvin of Chattanooga's First Christian Church. He is one of over 50 that signed the letter addressed to the Governor.
He said preventing gun violence was a combined effort of relationships with the community, but also stricter gun regulation.
"Folks who don't want to have this conversation, they are not only ignoring the will of the people but they are ignoring their own values as well," said Reverend Gilvin.
Chattanooga City councilwoman Demetrus Coonrod (District 9) said the root of the problem of the shootings is not entirely the firearms. "It's other things systemically that are rooted in this crime and poverty that is continuing to perpetuate this behavior pattern," she said.
She added, gun reform is not the solution. "It could change back to say you need fingerprints, and going through background checks to obtain a gun but you and I know-as well as the community- those measures were in place and people were still getting killed."
She said she understands the need to try to change gun laws, but she wants us to focus on teaching our kids at a young age that violence is not the answer. That could mean censoring the music they listen to, and what they watch, as well as being there for them as parents to support them through what they are going through to break the pattern.
"Connect most definitely families to tools and resources. That is going to help them be the best version of themselves, she said.
Both Gilvin and Coonrad agree a relationship based approach starting at a younger age could prevent gun violence, but Gilvin still believes gun control regulation is a step further into stopping the mass shootings.
Governor Bill Lee has not responded yet as to whether or not he will call the special session.