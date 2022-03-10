A Tennessee bill focused on helping firefighters and EMTs struggling with PTSD is gaining support.
Cleveland Firefighters Nate Kuzdzal and Drew Rader walked more than 170 miles from Cleveland to Nashville to show their support for HB 1356/SB 1023 in February.
"We were walking with a purpose and just the support we were gaining and the momentum that we were gaining along the way was super helpful," Kuzdzal said.
The piece of legislation is named after Cleveland Fire Capt. James 'Dustin' Samples who died from suicide in 2020.
If passed, the bill would make firefighters and EMTs struggling with PTSD eligible for workers compensation.
"It's about the culture change in the fire department and letting guys know it's going to be ok," President of Cleveland Firefighters Association Jeremiah Million said.
He said 72 lawmakers signed on to support the legislation following the walk in February.
"We want to keep the topic warm we don't want to set idle until April but really we're not going to know anything until April that will be when the funding happens I think," Million said.
The bill is in the Finance, Ways, and Means Committee in the House and Senate.