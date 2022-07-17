A Chattanooga artist is making his mark in the music industry while also giving back to the community by throwing an event highlighting local artists and businesses.
The Chattanooga-born and raised musician said the event was one of many that he would be throwing over the next six months.
You may recognize the name: Swayyvo. He plays the saxophone, has been in music videos that garnered thousands of views, and won the 2022 BEC award for the best musician- slowly rising to prominence.
Sunday he took the stage outside of Camp House in Chattanooga with a packed audience watching him perform.
"We are doing it at a large level, but we also want to make sure we do our groundwork and build from the ground up because I love my city," he said.
He did the event to give back to the community that raised him.
"I am sharing my platform that I have able to be in with people I believe in because they believe in me," he said.
It provided other local talent the opportunity to demonstrate their skills, while also allowing vendors to make a profit.
"He got a great experience in letting people share their talent, and share their brand and opportunities," said The BLK SHEEP owner Emms Townsend.
The atmosphere was a safe and fun place to be and people were grateful, especially during all the recent gun violence.
"It's a great vibe, love the energy, no violence, just having fun, meeting new people, marketing," said Townsend.
Shay McCown is a board member with the Chattanooga Business Elite. She showed up to show love and support for Swayyvo along with backing the mission of the event.
"It's being able to come down here and support local artists and local vendors, and for me," she said. "this right here is just another way to show black excellence in our city."
Swayyvo said he wants to always represent the scenic city, no matter what.
"Network with other cities, but bring it back to the city to help the city grow. Instead of having the mindset to where what can Chattanooga do for me, reverse that mindset what can I do for Chattanooga?" he asked.
He said the next event will be at the Moxy in September.