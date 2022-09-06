The flooding on Sunday damaged the Summerville, Georgia water treatment plant, creating a water crisis for Summerville residents.
Local 3 News went to the water treatment plant to find out how long it'll take for people to get their water back on.
Tuesday, all hands were on deck to try and end the boil water advisory caused by flash flooding.
"We are going from daylight to dark," said Jason Greene the class 2 operator from the water treatment plant. Crews had been repairing the water treatment plant for days.
"Pretty numb to it, but it upsets you after," he said tearfully in regards to the crisis.
He said Sunday's storm water washed over the purification system and contaminated the water.
"We had to keep those (clear wells) vented to keep them from collapsing on themselves. Once that storm water went over the vents, it contaminated all of our drinking water," said Greene.
Crews worked hard to pump the contaminated water out.
While Summerville residents are depending on places like City Hall in the meantime.
"It's rough. I can't take a bath can't wash my hair," said Carol Stiefel who was driving by to pick up a case of free water bottles from City Hall.
The record level flooding has left its mark on the community.
"This plant has been here since '52 and the water has never been that far up," said Greene.
The rushing water was powerful enough to knock over the left side fence of the water treatment plant and also damaged the plant itself.
"To assess the damage we got main power back to the building because there was 28/32 inches of flooding in the building which covered up our dosing pumps to make drinking water," said Greene.
He said they encountered a few problems.
"The first major problem thankfully Mohawk bailed us out they donated variable frequency drives for our motors," said Greene.
The VFD helps regulate the water pressure in the tanks.
"We are just trying to get one system on at a time in a order to bring the water back up," said Greene.
He said they expect to have the water decontaminated by the end of the week.
"I hope it is. I hope it is not too much later this week," said Steifel.
Greene said after the water is decontaminated they'll test it to make sure. Once they run the sample and it is clears, they are hoping the boil advisory will be lifted next week.