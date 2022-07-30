School buses at four Walmart locations across Chattanooga got stuffed with school supplies Saturday for Hamilton County students in need as the price of back to school supplies skyrocket.
It’s the first year organizers with the Hamilton County Schools Foundation are doing it, and since it’s a tax-free weekend there was no better time for shoppers entering Walmart to make a difference for the students.
In hot and humid weather, shoppers handed off bags of schools supplies inside of a yellow school bus.
Terri Miller is a teacher of pre-k students and was one of the shoppers dropping off supplies. She said she recognizes the importance of it.
"Stuff has gotten really expensive. We just wanted to do our part today,” she said.
Miller was going into Walmart to shop, was made aware of the Stuff the Bus cause, and came out with some school supplies to donate even if times are tough.
"We got some scissors, some markers and pencils, and some glue,” she said.
She was one of many shoppers who donated to the Teacher Supply Hub, where teachers can get free supplies to hand out to students who might need them.
For low-income students, not having the schools supplies could affect their learning, said Krissa Barclay the Executive Director of the Hamilton County Schools Foundation.
“We do see that,” said Barclay. “We want to make sure that doesn't happen we don't want it to be an impediment for learning."
With inflation on the rise, buying school items has been more challenging this year. According to data from the National Retail Federation, back-to-school costs are expected to exceed $860 per household this year and back to class shoppers have noticed a 73 percent increase for school supplies.
"I've got to tell you we are so grateful to save our teachers money because when they don't have these items they take it out of their own pocket,” said Barclay. “If the teacher hands you with a supply you need it's not like asking a friend for it, she just quietly hands it."
She said teachers can pick up the supplies on August 11th and twice per semester at the Teacher Supply Hub. (4302 Bonny Oaks Drive in Chattanooga)
Barclay plans to do the stuff the bus every year and hope to fill the buses as much as possible.
"I say do it because kids need it and teachers can't do it all,” said Miller.
If you weren’t able to make it to the Stuff the Bus event, you can still donate supplies by clicking on this link.