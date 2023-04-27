Tickets for the 2023 St. Jude Dream Home are on sale now.
When you buy your $100 ticket, you're not only entering for a chance to win the beautiful home, you are also helping the families in need at St. Jude.
This year’s home is located at 5987 Cashmere Lane in the Lake Breeze subdivision in Harrison.
Local 3 Chief Photojournalist Shayne Perry spoke with the designer of this year's home about why this mission is so important and why this house is so great.
You can reserve your tickets for the St. Jude Dream Home now and you have until April 29, to also be entered to win a $10,000 cash prize.
You can reserve your tickets right now by clicking here or calling 1-800-750-6962.
Because of state laws, only Tennessee residents can reserve tickets online. Anyone outside of Tennessee will have to reserve their tickets by calling 1-800-750-6962.
Be sure to get your tickets early, because they are selling out fast.
The drawing for the 2023 St. Jude Dream Home will be on June 25.
