UPDATE: Less than 129 tickets remain for the 2023 St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway! You can get your ticket here.
Due to Tennessee State laws, only Tennessee residents can purchase online.
St. Jude will hold an Open House from 9:00am-5:00pm Saturday and from 12:00pm to 5:00pm on Sunday.
While you’re at the house, you can also register for free for a chance to win $10,000 dollars!
Built by Core Homes, the 2023 Dream Home is located at 5987 Cashmere Lane in the Lake Breeze subdivision in Harrison.
The house is worth $600,000 and has approximately 2,800 square feet with 4 bedrooms and 3.5 baths.
Important dates
Tickets on Sale Prize Deadline: Reserve your ticket before March 25 and in addition to a chance at the house, you’ll also have a chance at concert tickets to see George Strait, Chris Stapleton, and Little Big Town together in concert in Nashville courtesy of US101 and a $2,500 Visa Gift Card courtesy of the The Janie Turner Shetter Agency
Early Bird Prize Deadline: Reserve your ticket before April 29 and in addition to a chance at the house, you’ll also have a chance at $10,000 VISA gift card, courtesy of Geoff Ramsey, Real Estate Partners of Chattanooga, LLC
Bonus Prize Deadline: Reserve your ticket before June 3 and in addition to a chance at the house, you’ll also have a chance at home improvement package valued at $2,000, courtesy of The Barn Nursery and Henderson, Hutcherson & McCullough CPA
Open House dates: Weekends starting May 13-June 18
- Saturdays 9am-5pm
- Sundays noon-5pm
House will not be open on Memorial Day weekend May 27 & 28
Register free at the Open House for a chance to win a $10,000 VISA gift card, courtesy of Delta Dental of Tennessee
Tickets are $100 each and help fund St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 82 cents of every dollar goes to the treatment, research, and future needs of St. Jude.
No family receives a bill from St. Jude for treatment, travel, housing, or food and the hospital freely shares the life-saving treatments developed at the facility.
The hospital treats children with cancer, blood disorders, and related life-threatening diseases. Since St. Jude opened in 1962, the overall childhood cancer survival rate has risen from 20% to more than 80%.
Patients with the most common childhood cancer, acute lymphoblastic leukemia now have a 94% survival rate.