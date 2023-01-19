UPDATE: The 2023 St. Jude Dream Home is almost complete!
Built by Core Homes in the Lake Breeze subdivision in Harrison, the home offers over 2,700 square feet of living space. It features 3 bedrooms and 3-and-a-half bathrooms, with flex and bonus spaces.
In mid-January, the Dream Home builders, vendors, and St. Jude families and personnel came together for a floor signing. They took the opportunity to leave messages of love, hope, and support that will remain under the finished flooring.
Tickets for this year’s St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway go on sale March 22nd. Tickets have been selling out earlier and earlier – so be sure to get your ticket as soon as they’re available.
PREVIOUS STORY: On Thursday, September 1, 2022, crews broke ground on the 2023 St. Jude Dream Home.
