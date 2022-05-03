Tickets for the 2022 St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway are now sold out.
Your ticket purchase helped raise $1.6 million dollars to help families at St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.
Last year was the earliest sell out for the campaign, and another sellout is expected this year. The home is once again built by G.T. Issa Premier Homes and is located in the in Barrington Pointe subdivision in Soddy-Daisy. The house has 4 bedrooms and 4 baths in 3,250 square feet and an estimated value of $650,000.
Important dates
Tickets on Sale Prize Deadline: March 25, 2022: Trip for two to see Luke Combs in Atlanta, including concert tickets and a $2,500 VISA gift card, courtesy of US101 and The Janie Turner Shetter Agency
Early Bird Prize Deadline: April 29, 2022: $10,000 VISA gift card, courtesy of Geoff Ramsey, Real Estate Partners of Chattanooga, LLC
Bonus Prize Deadline: June 3, 2022: Home improvement package valued at $2,000, courtesy of The Barn Nursery and Henderson, Hutcherson & McCullough CPA
Open House dates TBD: Register free at the Open House for a chance to win a $10,000 VISA gift card, courtesy of Delta Dental of Tennessee.
Tickets are $100 each and helps fund St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 82 cents of every dollar goes to the treatment, research and future needs of St. Jude. No family receives a bill from St. Jude for treatment, travel, housing or food and the hospital freely shares the life-saving treatments developed at the facility. The hospital treats children with cancer, blood disorders, and related life-threatening diseases. Since St. Jude opened in 1962, the overall childhood cancer survival rate has risen from 20% to more than 80%. Patients with the most common childhood cancer, acute lymphoblastic leukemia now have a 94 percent survival rate.
June 26, Time TBD
Giveaway live on Local 3 News