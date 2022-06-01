The 2022 St. Jude Dream Home will be open for free tours this year.
The house will be open:
- June 18: 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.
- June 19: noon – 5 p.m.
- June 25: 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.
Dream Home tickets sold out on May 3rd this year, but you can still be a winner. While at the open house you can also register for free to win a $10,000 Visa gift card courtesy of Delta Dental.
Some of the home’s features you’ll see during the open house tour.
- 4 bedrooms
- 4 bathrooms
- 3,250 estimated square feet
- Energy efficient home
- Eat-in chef's kitchen
- Wood-stained ceiling beams
- Freestanding bathtub in primary bedroom ensuite
- Outdoor living area
The 2022 St. Jude Dream Home is located at 13231 Blakeslee Drive in Soddy Daisy.
The Dream Home giveaway will be live on Local 3 from Noon-1pm, June 26th.
In addition to giving away the house we will also draw for several other prizes
Tickets on Sale prize: Trip for two to see Luke Combs in Atlanta, including concert tickets and a $2,500 VISA gift card, courtesy of US101 and The Janie Turner Shetter Agency
Early bird Prize Deadline: $10,000 VISA gift card, courtesy of Geoff Ramsey, Real Estate Partners of Chattanooga, LLC
Bonus Prize Deadline: Home improvement package valued at $2,000, courtesy of The Barn Nursery and Henderson, Hutcherson & McCullough CPA