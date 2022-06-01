Work continues on the 2022 St. Jude Dream Home in preparation for the big drawing later this summer.

The 2022 St. Jude Dream Home will be open for free tours this year.

The house will be open:

  • June 18: 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.
  • June 19: noon – 5 p.m.
  • June 25: 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Dream Home tickets sold out on May 3rd this year, but you can still be a winner. While at the open house you can also register for free to win a $10,000 Visa gift card courtesy of Delta Dental.

2022 St. Jude Dream Home under construction

Some of the home’s features you’ll see during the open house tour.

  • 4 bedrooms
  • 4 bathrooms
  • 3,250 estimated square feet
  • Energy efficient home
  • Eat-in chef's kitchen
  • Wood-stained ceiling beams
  • Freestanding bathtub in primary bedroom ensuite
  • Outdoor living area

The 2022 St. Jude Dream Home is located at 13231 Blakeslee Drive in Soddy Daisy.

The Dream Home giveaway will be live on Local 3 from Noon-1pm, June 26th.

 In addition to giving away the house we will also draw for several other prizes

Tickets on Sale prize: Trip for two to see Luke Combs in Atlanta, including concert tickets and a $2,500 VISA gift card, courtesy of US101 and The Janie Turner Shetter Agency

Early bird Prize Deadline: $10,000 VISA gift card, courtesy of Geoff Ramsey, Real Estate Partners of Chattanooga, LLC

Bonus Prize Deadline: Home improvement package valued at $2,000, courtesy of The Barn Nursery and Henderson, Hutcherson & McCullough CPA

