Our 38th annual Share Your Christmas™ is Friday, December 9th. It is a chance for you to help the Chattanooga Area Food Bank provide for our neighbors in need.
When the pandemic hit, the Chattanooga Area Food Bank had to open a second location called The Foxwood Distribution Center to meet the need.
Two years later, Foxwood benefits both guests and volunteers with something new.
In June of 2022, the Foxwood Distribution Center opened up their "shopping model" to the community.
Dominique Bradnt is the Chief Development Officer for the Chattanooga Area Food Bank. She says this model gives guests a better experience.
"The guests come through our shopping experience and be able to make individual, healthy, empowering choices - dignified choices for their families," Bradnt said.
Guests are able to come in and choose the food they want. This is much different from how the food bank operated at the beginning of the pandemic.
"Prior to this, they would receive a pre-packaged food box that would have proteins and milk and other things, but they weren't making any of the choices themselves. It was pre-packaged in a pandemic area. We wanted to make sure that people were safe," Bradnt said.
Now guests are able to actually shop for things like fresh produce, frozen protein, fresh dairy, and other shelf-stable items.
Employees at the food bank say the new model accomplishes many things, including less food waste, and chattanoogans get a more dignified experience.
"When you're able to select something for your family or yourself, rather than just being given something, there's a lot of dignity and a lot of empowerment in that," said Bradnt.
The food bank is proud to offer their customers a more normal experience, but more people are needing their assistance more now than ever before.
The food bank had budgeted for 2,000 people, thinking that number would help them meet the growing need. In August, the number of people using their services was over three thousand, and it didn't slow down.
They need the community's help to be able to provide for neighbors in need.
"We don't want to have to go back to 45 days, 60 days, 90 days, because people are hungry every day, they're not just hungry every 90 days," said Brandt.
You can help provide for our neighbors in need. Visit any participating Food City, WalMart or WalMart Neighborhood Market now through the end of the year to donate. You can also use this link.