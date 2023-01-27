The students at The Montessori School have a new addition to their trophy case.
The school placed 2nd for small division in our 'Share Your Christmas' food drive.
Today, we visited Montessori students and teachers to celebrate their accomplishment.
The students collected and donated more than 2,000 pounds of food - creating more than 1,700 meals!
We are thankful for the generosity and hard work of the Montessori School.
Thank you, again, to Mr. Trophy of Chattanooga for donating this year's trophies!