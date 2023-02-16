The students at Silverdale Baptist Academy were awarded first place in the Large Schools Division in the Share Your Christmas Food Drive.
Local 3 News stopped by to congratulate them and hand off their first-place 'Share Your Christmas' trophy.
David Carroll, alongside producer Jessica Coco and Kathy Martin of the Chattanooga Area Food Bank, presented their first-place prize at the school's auditorium on Wednesday.
The students raised $9,725 during Local 3's Share Your Christmas drive, which translates to more than 29,000 meals.
We are thankful for their help in feeding our hungry neighbors.
And thanks to Mr. Trophy for providing the trophy!