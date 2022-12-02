Melissa Blevins, the President and CEO of the Chattanooga Area Food Bank, says the food bank has seen an 81% increase in homelessness across the community this year. Their program makes sure everyone has access to food through their personalized emergency food boxes.
"The last four or five months with incredible inflationary pressures at the grocery store, at the pumps, childcare, and rent - we are seeing almost triple the number that we saw pre-pandemic. This program has been around for a long time, probably as long as the 38 years we've been doing Share Your Christmas. It's really important for the community to step up at Share Your Christmas, it's a time of year that a lot of us think about giving back and helping others,” said Blevins.
Families not only get a box of shelf-stable goods, but have access to fresh produce, milk, dairy, and bread. They get to know each family they serve to make sure they get what they need.
"We want to know that we are actually giving them food that they can eat - and enjoy. If a family has the ability to cook, we want to make sure we're giving them something that they can prepare at home. Or if they're experiencing special dietetic needs, we want to make sure we'll be able to accommodate that,” said Blevins.
They create their emergency food boxes for all people, whether they are diabetic, gluten free, or in transitional housing without access to a full kitchen.
"It's just important for folks to understand that the face of hunger is not who we think it is. It is often the people working beside us or the people at the stores where we buy our groceries," said Blevins.
She says it’s more important than ever for food banks to get the food and funds they need to make sure every family can sit together and eat a hot, nutritious meal this season.
"It takes a lot to keep these programs coming, and when we're seeing one out of five new guests for the very first time - an individual, a senior, a grandma, a mother, a father - who's having to have the courage to ask for help, we want to make sure that we can keep these doors open and keep these shelves stocked so these people have access to food whenever they need it,” said Blevins.
To make a donation, visit the Chattanooga Area Food Bank webpage here.