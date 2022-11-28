Local 3 News is again partnering with the Hamilton County Emergency Management Agency (EMA) to program weather radios and help feed hungry families this holiday season.
On December 1 and 8, the agency will help program weather radios and Duracell will provide three batteries to customers who donate three canned goods.
The donations will benefit Local 3’s Share Your Christmas™ food drive on Friday, December 9.
This food drive benefits the 161,770 people who are food insecure in our area. One in six people faces hunger, and $1 helps provide groceries for one day.
The weather radio event is Thursday, December 1 at Academy Sports at Hamilton Place from 2:00pm - 7:00pm.
If you can’t make that event, there’s another one scheduled for Thursday, December 8 in Hixson from 2:00pm-7:00pm.
Customers can drop off the three canned goods outside of the store. A voucher will then be distributed for the customer to get the free batteries inside.
The weather radios can also be purchased inside and teams at the event will program them for free.