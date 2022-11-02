Local 3 News is partnering with the Chattanooga Area Food Bank for our 38th annual Share Your Christmas™ on December 9, 2022. It is one of the food bank’s largest fundraisers of the year.
This food drive benefits the 161,770 people who are food insecure in our area. One in six people faces hunger, and $1 helps provide groceries for one day.
Last year’s effort brought in $297,917.79 and 95,882 pounds of food, which provided more than 1,181,397 meals to those in need. With inflation at a 40-year high, your donations are needed now more than year’s past.
To donate, you can scan the QR code above, visit any participating Food City, or by visit chattfoodbank.org.
On December 9th, the day of Share Your Christmas, you can call 423-402-FEED (3333) or text “#SYCON3” to 423-402-FEED (3333). You can also stop by the Chattanooga Area Food Bank, First Baptist Church in Dalton or Cleveland Lifecare Center and drop off canned goods on the day of. Your donations can stay in your community.
You can donate now through the end of January. Help us provide for our neighbors in need.