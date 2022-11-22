School Administrators know that in order for children to succeed it takes more than just academics, that is where programs like the mobile food pantry at Bess T. Shepherd comes in.
This mobile food pantry takes place every month at Bess T. Shepherd Elementary School. It’s part of a collaboration with Tyner Middle and High Academy, along with the Chattanooga Area Food Bank.
“One of the things we wanted to bring to the Tyner community was that sense of the whole child, so we have been doing a lot of work around making sure that all the needs of the kids we serve and the best way we can do that is through partnerships and in house services," Dr. Sarah Lane, Principal at Bess T. Shepherd, said.
Dr. Lane said last year they conducted a survey and found food insecurity was one of the top issues students in the community face so they turned to the food bank for assistance.
“Food scarcity was one of the things they mentioned they mentioned and so we wanted to put something in place so we could be a resource so we could close that gap,” she said.
Teachers from all three schools volunteer to run the mobile food pantry. Families don’t have to provide identification, proof of income, or anything to receive the free food. Organizers say you have to feed the mind, body, and spirit.
“One of the things we know is in order for them to succeed successfully at school is that we have to make sure their needs are met socially, emotionally, physically, and food is a part of that.”
So if you ever wonder if your donation to Share Your Christmas and the Chattanooga Area Food Bank makes a difference, just take a look at this mobile food pantry and the difference it makes for children and their families.
“I love all things about being a servant. The things that keep me up at night are how my kids are doing?," said Dr. Lane. "I want to make sure they are safe, their social and emotional needs are met, that they go home to someone who cares.”