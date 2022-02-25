Chattanooga lost a woman who became a legend here simply by being herself. Channel 3 commemorates Shannon Fuller who died earlier this week. She left behind her husband, Joe Dixie Fuller, and the oldest restaurant in Chattanooga Zarzours Cafe.
"It was a wonderful life together, it was a lot of fun, sure there were ups and downs, but there was never any falter that we would do this together," said Dixie.
"She just did a beautiful job with this place. And I really am going to miss her, but every day we are using things that she brought to the table," he said.
"She had just love for everybody, everybody and if someone came in, and they didn't have any money, and they looked like they were hungry, she'd feed them," he said.
Her personality and salty sense of humor would light up the room.
"She's funnier than any person I've ever met. She can come off with some quick little zingers that will just make your face sore from laughing so much," said her best friend Hayley Bates.
"In the weird circle, she'd say something and you go 'can't believe she said that'," said Dixie and Hayley added alongside him while laughing, "And only she could get away with saying that."
"They (the doctors) don't tell you about the late-night wakeup in the middle up, and horrible pain and screaming in bloody murder," said Dixie.
"Everything shut down, her respiratory and circulation stopped," said Dixie.
"Seconds before she passed, she reached out and grabbed my hand," recalled Dixie.
"There is some peace knowing that the pain and struggle are over," said Hayley.
"I think she would want exactly what we are doing. I think she would have wanted us to open up yesterday and the day before," said Dixie with a warm smile as he remembered his love and best friend Shannon Fuller.