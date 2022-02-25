Shannon Fuller as a butterfly
Karen Aguilar

Chattanooga lost a woman who became a legend here simply by being herself. Channel 3 commemorates Shannon Fuller who died earlier this week. She left behind her husband, Joe Dixie Fuller, and the oldest restaurant in Chattanooga Zarzours Cafe. 

Joe Dixie Fuller looked at pictures of Shannon he was preparing to use for her funeral at his restaurant Zarzours Cafe. It was an array of memories scattered on the table: wedding pictures, Shannon smiling among customers, and more. 
 
She died unfortunately died on Monday. 
 
"I miss her madly, she was so much fun. She was my buddy, she was my friend," said Dixie. They were best friends actually and were married for the last 29 years. 

"It was a wonderful life together, it was a lot of fun, sure there were ups and downs, but there was never any falter that we would do this together," said Dixie. 
 
Together they owned Zarzours. it was the restaurant that was in Dixie's family for nearly 104 years. He said at some point his mother considered selling it due to loss of profit among other things, then Shannon stepped in to save the business. She started managing it in 2015, and he said she became the heart and soul of it. 

"She just did a beautiful job with this place. And I really am going to miss her, but every day we are using things that she brought to the table," he said.
 
She showed her smile, and kind heart to others walking in the door. 

"She had just love for everybody, everybody and if someone came in, and they didn't have any money, and they looked like they were hungry,  she'd feed them," he said. 

Her personality and salty sense of humor would light up the room. 

"She's funnier than any person I've ever met. She can come off with some quick little zingers that will just make your face sore from laughing so much," said her best friend Hayley Bates. 

"In the weird circle, she'd say something and you go 'can't believe she said that'," said Dixie and Hayley added alongside him while laughing, "And only she could get away with saying that."
 
Hayley and Dixie were there for Shannon as she battled terminal cancer. The rounds of chemotherapy were making her really sick. 

"They (the doctors) don't tell you about the late-night wakeup in the middle up, and horrible pain and screaming in bloody murder," said Dixie. 
 
She battled cancer, losing hair and weight until finally, her body gave in when she went into cardiac arrest. 

"Everything shut down, her respiratory and circulation stopped," said Dixie. 
 
In Shannon's final hours, she wanted to be with Joe and Joe with her. They were soulmates. 

"Seconds before she passed, she reached out and grabbed my hand," recalled Dixie. 

"There is some peace knowing that the pain and struggle are over," said Hayley. 
 
They said they will continue to honor her legacy even if she is no longer here with us. 

"I think she would want exactly what we are doing. I think she would have wanted us to open up yesterday and the day before," said Dixie with a warm smile as he remembered his love and best friend Shannon Fuller. 
 
He said her celebration of life will be on March the 5th at St. Luke's at social circle in Stuart Heights at 1 pm, and it is open to the public. 
 

