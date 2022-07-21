Thursday, a unanimous vote from the Hamilton County School Board added a new position to help homeless students. It's a growing problem that has increased since the pandemic was declared.
The Homeless Liaison for Hamilton County Schools, Laura Grier, said there are currently more than 1,700 students who are without housing-some even sleeping in cars.
She said the approval of the new position is a step in the right direction.
The new role-Homeless Specialist-serves as a support person for Grier.
"It feels so good because I was kind of nervous because there could have been a possibility that they might not, but I am always hopeful that you know our school district is always looking to make sure that all of our children thrive," she said.
It addresses the growing homelessness in students whose parents are often experiencing financial difficulties.
"I've talked to a mom today, for 45 minutes about how she is still in a hotel and she can't find anywhere to rent that she can afford," she said.
The role would entail providing resources for families, advocating for students, and more.
"We just need extra hands to make sure all of our kids are getting identified because awareness is key, reducing the stigma is important," she said.
School Board Chairman Tucker McClendon said he first heard about the number of homeless students on Monday.
"I think this county this city-I think this needs to shed a light on this issue. It's never been talked about," he said.
He said it's a first step, but more needs to be done.
"There is a lot of conversation going on in this community right now about where do we spend and where do we invest taxpayer dollars, well I think homeless children needs to be up there above anything else," he said.
Grier said the 180,000-dollar grant still needs to be approved by the state. It would fund the new role for two years including salary and other expenses.
However, in the meantime, Grier wants to community to chip in and get involved.
"Get involved by helping us find more affordable housing for our families," she said.
She said viewers can assist homeless students by volunteering, spreading awareness and referring them to the HCS Families in Transition program. Here is the link for more information: https://www.hcde.org/district/department_directory/office_of_equity_and_advocacy/homeless_families_in_transition