The Salvation Army of Greater Chattanooga's Echelon group is preparing to host it's fourth Bacon and Boxers event Friday.
The goal is to help men experiencing homelessness.
The Echelon group is a volunteer chapter of young professionals.
President Kyle Briner said they are hoping people consider giving some items such as undergarments, socks, personal hygiene items, and first-aid supplies.
"The thing we kind of neglect to give sometimes is the bare essentials you know, underwear, and socks, and deodorant, toothpaste," Briner said. "Those are things that everyone needs including the homeless community."
You can drop off donations at the Salvation Army's Command Center at 822 McCallie Ave on weekdays from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
You can also donate through the Salvation Army's Walmart registry.
The Bacon and Boxers event will be held Friday, March 18, from 12 to 2 p.m.
For more information, you can visit the Salvation Army's website.