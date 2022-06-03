Riverbend is back after a two year hiatus because of COVID-19, bringing thousands of people to Ross's Landing. Mayor Tim Kelly announced they increased security outside of the festival because of the recent shootings and safety is a priority so people can have less fear to kick back and relax.
That is exactly what most did who went. As soon as the gates opened, visitors from near and far came to listen to music, and dance while enjoying a cold beverage at the Riverbend Festival.
Four young girls in bright outfits all screamed yes they were excited to be there. Another festival-goer said, "It's obviously been on break for a while, but we are excited to be back."
The music festival is in its 39th year and this time it has been reimagined. 23 acts on three different stages in a matter of a weekend. The music ranging from country to rock to more, wanting to diversify their selection this year.
"It's a mix of a bunch of different music genres so it's kind of like Stagecoach slash Coachella mix so I am excited to check it out," said Brielle Hahn who attended the festival.
When asked who people were most excited to see they said Brother Osborne, Jenny Lewis, Jason Isabell, and Tanya Tucker among others.
Richard Brewer said he came to the first Riverbend Festival in 1982.
"We had 60,000 thousand to 70,000 thousand people down here at a night. Things have changed and change is always going to take place. Change is good," he said.
Some changes this year are fewer stages and only 15,000 wristbands because people surveyed complained the crowd was too large at past festivals.
"With COVID it just made sense to us to pick a number that we can make it as spacious as possible," said one of the organizers Mickey McCamish with Friends of the Festival.
"Having less people for me, personally is better because I feel like not more safe but just more comfortable," said festival-goer Emily Ivey.
Folks were glad for the changes and to have the festival back to celebrate it together once again.
"Looking forward to it-very excited," said Hahn.
The festival will be here through Sunday.