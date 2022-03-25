A legal challenge was filed on Thursday by Georgia voters that said Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene is ineligible to run for re-election because of her involvement in the January 6th Capitol riot.
David Rowan lives in District 14 (Greene’s district) and is one of those challengers on the legal complaint.
"She summoned the insurrectionists to the capitol on January 5th to arrive on January 6th, she did that. So I believe she is impartial to the insurrection,” said Rowan.
The challenge points to Representative Greene calling the rioters at the capitol "patriots". The challenge also said that Representative Greene pressured “Vice President Pence into disregarding the electoral vote from several states and declaring Trump the winner of the 2020 election.”
"She cannot be actively promoting the overthrow of our government having sworn an oath to that constitution,” said Rowan.
Free Speech for People, a legal advocacy organization, represents Rowan and the challengers who filed the complaint to Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger.
The argument is that she violated section 3 of the 14th amendment when she supported the January 6th attack.
"Involved in a seditious conspiracy, and we believe that she should be taken off the ballot for 2022,” said Rowan.
Marjorie Taylor Greene responded to the complaint in a statement and said in part:
"A judge has already thrown out the exact same lawsuit against Madison Cawthorne filed by the same dishonest lawyers.
This is the same evil playbook the dishonest Communist Democrats use against President Trump and his family. Now they are using it on me, because they know I’m effective and will not bow to the DC machine responsible for $30 TRILLION in debt, a national security crisis at the border, and out of control skyrocketing inflation, gas prices, and crime. I’ll never stop fighting for the good people of Northwest Georgia."
Free Speech for People confirmed to Local 3 news that the complaint has now been assigned to an administrative law judge and they’ll be setting a date soon for the hearing.