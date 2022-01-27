The United Nations marks January 27th International Holocaust Remembrance Day to honor the six million Jewish victims who lost their lives at the hands of the Nazis.
Rabbi Shaul Perlstein said almost every Saturday at his Chabad or synagogue the topic of the Holocaust comes up in sermons because there are still lessons we can learn to this day.
“We now remember the souls of the holy and pure ones who were killed, murdered, slaughtered, burnt, drowned and strangled” read Rabbi Perstein in Hebrew at the altar of his Chabad.
The prayer could not be more fitting on a day where commemorating the millions of lives that died are recognized.
"Memorializing the over 6 million victims that were killed in horrific ways,” said Rabbi Perlstein. "As soon as we can separate- put people in boxes- start saying they are different because of this because of that and therefore they can be treated different this could lead to a Holocaust."
Jewish UTC Professor Thomas Balazs or “Tom” said talking about the Holocaust can be difficult. "The world is a dangerous place,” he began telling Channel 3.
His late parents were both Holocaust survivors, who were in Hungary at the time of the war.
Professor Balazs said he didn’t know he was Jewish for a long time, and he didn’t even know his parents’ story until he was 13 when his dad sat him down and swore him to secrecy. That secret coming out.
"My father and his brother and his father were all arrested,” said Professor Balazs, “He convinced the arrow cross that he was the son of the housekeeper and not actually of my grandfather, and they released him, but he never saw his father or brother again."
His mother had shared her story with him as well.
"She took off her stars, she got on a trolley, and she never saw her father again,” said Professor Balazs.
He said both his parents had gone into hiding, and managed to survive. He said they continued to hide their identity even once they arrived in the US. "They were afraid of continued anti-Semitism,” he said.
Tom referenced that anti-Semitism and other hate crimes have been on the rise. He mentioned Rabbi Perlstein’s Chabad had been blown up many years ago due to anti-Semitism.
The ripple effects of division are still a point of concern for us mentioned Rabbi Perlstein. His message for International Holocaust Remembrance Day is to ensure we can prevent another genocide.
"It's never too early to deal with hate or evil,” said Rabbi Perlstein. "Changing our perspective and not just viewing each other as just another human being, but by realizing that each and every one of us regardless of our race, creed and belief, our unique creations of God with a unique mission that only we could fulfill."
