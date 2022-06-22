A Chattanooga man is worried about his mother’s safety because she was attacked in her own home. Police said the suspect tried strangle his mother and also assaulted a police officer over the weekend.
"I get a call from my mama, screaming from the top of her lungs as if someone was about to kill her or trying to kill her,” said King James, the son of the victim Tracy Robinson.
He said he received the frightening phone call on Saturday, then rushed home to find his mother in her bed injured.
"My mom crying on the bed and I am like what happened did someone hit you? Who? You know that is how she communicates,” he said.
His mom can barely talk since she suffered a stroke last year and is in a wheel chair. However her disabilities did not stop Jessica Steele, an alleged stranger, who police said choked Robinson during a home invasion.
"The lady hit you? Yes, with her hands like this showing she was choking her,” recalled James.
He said he had taken cellphone video of that same lady (Steele) on his porch before the assault.
"She was asking for her car keys, I told her I don't have your car keys,” said James.
He said after denying Steele the keys, who appeared not to be coherent, Steele went inside to attack Robinson.
A police report said they were called by Robinson’s family member who also happened to be a neighbor. It said Steele “came into Robinson’s bedroom as she was laying in the bed and slapped her across the face and then placed her hands around Ms. Robinson's throat and began squeezing so that she struggled to breath.” It also said that an officer was scratched and clawed by Steele while she resisted arrest, which caused heavy bleeding to his right hand.
“Every day I am looking over my shoulder,” said James in response to the incident. He said he is fearful for his and his mother’s safety. “I just want justice for my momma whatever going on it needs to be brought to the light,” he said.
Steele faces several charges including aggravated assault and aggravated burglary. She is scheduled to appear in court this Friday.